Lakewood Health System has introduced a new, state-of-the-art detection and diagnostic service to patients and physicians in conjunction with Shared Medical Services of Cottage Grove, Wisc.

The new PET-CT scanner is now being used to help diagnose cancer and other diseases. The scanner is a one-two punch of technology that provides great sensitivity in detecting and locating abnormalities in tissue throughout the body, according to a Lakewood news release.

“We’re so excited to be able to make this PET/CT technology available to our patients,” said Dr. Christine Albrecht, Lakewood Chief Medical Officer. “It will enhance the care and services at Lakewood so we can provide the best diagnosis and treatment options to our patients.”

PET, or positron emission tomography, uses radioactive glucose to image the body’s metabolism at the cellular level, mapping the chemical functioning of organs or tissue. Since cancer cells use more glucose than other cells in the body, PET can reveal the presence of cancerous tumors and provide information about whether cancer has spread, which is a key component of cancer treatment, as stated in the release.

PET can also be used to diagnose heart disease and brain disorders, like epilepsy, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. CT, or computed tomography, is used to image a patient’s anatomy and can reveal abnormalities.

Used together in one machine, PET-CT combines PET’s early detection of disease with the precise internal organ visualization of CT. The PET-CT procedure is painless and noninvasive and usually takes about half an hour.

To learn more about Lakewood, visit www.lakewoodhealthsystem.com/.