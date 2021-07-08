The program recognizes community and clinical partners who have provided exceptional support for the University of Minnesota Health Sciences learners. Award recipients supported students through creating and offering new clinical learning opportunities, helping learners stay on track toward graduation, continued providing education during the pandemic, displaying community service and high-quality communication, according to a Tri-County news release.

“We are so proud of our providers and organization for providing a healthy and supportive learning environment for their medical students,” said Susan Marco, provider recruitment coordinator at Tri-County. “The pandemic created several challenges, but our organization continued to ensure students were able to receive vital training for their future careers in medicine.”

Tri-County sponsors several students in the Rural Physician Associate Program, Rural Observation Education, Rural Medical Scholar Program and Students in Medicine programs each year. Medical students at Tri-County are also supported with housing and meals.

The nomination read: "Wadena has welcomed 3rd year medical students via the RPAP program for many years. The site is committed to training students to provide comprehensive care to rural communities. When the COVID pandemic hit, the Wadena medical staff developed innovative ways to test their patients for COVID and continue to care for their patients safely and continue to educate their medical students. As they have done for years, the site ensured that their students learned the importance of leadership along with medicine. The staff and physicians from Wadena went out of their way to ensure their students could continue to learn and participate in clinical care, despite the overwhelming strain of the pandemic in their community. In addition to a supportive medical staff, Wadena supports their students' well-being with an incredibly positive atmosphere and a newly remodeled home near the hospital to live in!"

To learn more about the award, visit clinicalaffairs.umn.edu.