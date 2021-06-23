In the summer, my family has a tradition of sitting on the porch late into the evening, telling stories. We find mysterious stories particularly fun, and one of my brothers-in-law is a true master at the craft. He spins fantastic tales that transport us all to different, magical worlds. Whenever I think about those times together I feel happy, secure and loved.

What is it about storytelling that's so wonderful? Perhaps disconnecting from screen time allows our imagination to soar. Or maybe connecting with family, friends or other humans prompts the warm, fuzzy feelings. A study recently published in the journal, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, reveals that storytelling provides both physical and emotional benefits to children in intensive care units (ICUs).

"During storytelling, something happens that we call 'narrative transportation,'" says Dr. Guilherme Brockington, the lead author of the study. "The child, through fantasy, can experience sensations and thoughts that transport him or her to another world, a place that is different from the hospital room and is, therefore, far from the aversive conditions of hospitalization."

In a news release, the researchers explained that they noticed kids in the ICU seemed a little happier after they listened to stories. So they put together a study that divided kids with similar health issues — asthma, bronchitis or pneumonia — into two groups. One group listened to stories and the other group answered riddles. Both groups were asked about levels of pain they were feeling. The researchers then tested their saliva for cortisol, a stress hormone, and oxytocin, a feel-good hormone. They found that both groups benefitted from the experience, but the kids who listened to stories benefitted more. Their levels of both pain and stress went down.

This study isn't the only one exploring the possible health benefits of storytelling. A quick Google search offers up quite a few. And the positive responses are not limited to children. One study, from several years ago, suggests that telling stories helps people cope with their personal situations and builds resilience. Interesting. And the benefits of storytelling seem to help both the teller and the listeners. Tales that are spun out loud are sort of like the act of journaling, in which you express personal thoughts, feeling and experiences on paper. There's a lot of research supporting the idea that journaling is good for your emotional and physical health. One study in the journal, Advances in Psychiatric Treatment, offers up a long list of expressive writing benefits, including fewer visits to the doctor, lower blood pressure, a boost in immune function, enhanced feelings of well-being and enhanced mood. Just maybe, those positive effects work for storytelling too.

My mood is certainly enhanced when I'm sitting, wrapped in a blanket, on the porch in a rickety old wicker chair that desperately needs painting, listening to Uncle Steve unravel a wonderful tale. As I glance around and see the eyes of my kids grow larger and larger with every detail of the story, those warm, fuzzy feelings well up inside of my heart and mind. Data from research may explain some parts of why storytelling makes us happier. But I don't really need to see the facts an figures. I know that hearing a good one while surrounded by friends and family puts me in the best mood ever. And what a fabulously simple way to boost happiness in your life! So I suggest that sometime this summer, you spend an evening with people you love, telling or listening to a shared story.

Vivien Williams is a video content producer for NewsMD and the host of "Health Fusion." She can be reached at vwilliams@newsmd.com.