It seems that the month of June is a big one for birthdays. My social feeds are full of reminders to wish people well as they celebrate another year. One of my boys is a spring baby, and seeing the abundant birthday greetings got me thinking about the day we brought him home from Rochester Methodist Hospital. My husband and I were elated, yet already in need of a good night's sleep, which didn't didn't happen for about eight months.

I enjoyed being a new mom. Sure, there were times during those first weeks when I felt completely overwhelmed and would have bouts of tears. But, in general, I bounced back pretty quickly and managed to keep the baby blues at bay most of the time.

The baby blues are common, and a very unscientific poll of my friends seems to confirm that. Just about all of them told me that they suffered symptoms for at least a few days. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes the baby blues on its website as being temporary feelings of sadness, worry and tiredness. But if a new mom experiences those feelings for more than two weeks, or the symptoms are severe, she might be dealing with postpartum depression.

Dr. Melissa Richards, an Olmsted Medical Center obstetrician and gynecologist, says one in eight women have depression and anxiety in the postpartum period, which lasts for an entire year after delivery.

"It's normal to feel tired, sad and frustrated," says Richards. "But if the feelings persist and you're concerned that the situation is negatively impacting your life, interfering with interactions with your baby or you have concerns that things are never going to get better, reach out to your healthcare provider. Give us a call."

Richards says treatment -- medication and/or talk therapy -- works.

"I like to tell women that seeking treatment does not mean you'll be on it forever," says Richards. "We just want to get you on the lowest dose that allows you to be asymptomatic, feeling like you can function and feeling like yourself again."

Richards says that certain life situations increase a new mom's risk of developing postpartum depression. Those risk factors include, a previous history of depression, having more than one baby at a time, having a traumatic delivery, having a pregnancy or delivery that didn't go as expected, having breast feeding issues and not having a strong support system at home. Richards adds that if any of her patients do have risk factors, she recommends regular check-ins after delivery. Then, if depression or anxiety symptoms develop, they can make plans as to how to best address them.

Postpartum depression symptoms to watch for include:

Crying

Withdrawing from family and friends

Feeling detached from your baby

Thinking about hurting yourself or your baby

If symptoms are severe seek emergency medical care. Call 911.

"Bringing a baby into the world is crazy and amazing," says Richards. "But it doesn't mean that it's easy and that it's not stressful and anxiety-inducing."

She wants new moms to know that with proper help, they can make it through postpartum depression. The proof, she says, is when, at the grocery store or elsewhere, she unexpectedly runs into a patient with a smiling toddler in tow.

"I see a happy person and a happy baby," says Richards. "And I know that now, that particular chapter in their lives is closed. It's done. Seeing them together is wonderful."

Vivien Williams is a video content producer for NewsMD and the host of "Health Fusion." She can be reached at vwilliams@newsmd.com.