The chiropractic offerings include:

Consultation and assessments

Patient education

Basic adjustments

Massage therapy

Chiropractic services coincide well with primary care, rehabilitation services and other specialty offerings at Tri-County, according to a news release. Patients can now receive multi-tiered care through several providers and specialists.

Dr. Mitchell is a native of Sebeka and knows the area well. She found her passion for chiropractic care at a young age after accompanying her father to his chiropractic appointments. Dr. Mitchell attended medical school at Palmer College of Chiropractic and is certified by the National Board of Chiropractic Examiners, according to the release. She and her husband purchased a chiropractic office in 2017, serving the Perham area.

Dr. Mitchell starts on June 15 and is now accepting patients. She will be working in the Wadena and Sebeka clinic locations. You can call 218-631-3510 to schedule an appointment.

To learn more, visit TCHC.org/chiropractic.