If you are 18 or older, you are eligible to receive a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The Moderna vaccine is a two dose series, which are given 28-42 days apart.

Public Health has appointments on June 4 from 9 a.m. to noon and June 11, 18 and 25 from 10 a.m. to noon. The clinics are at Wadena County Public Health, 22 Dayton Ave. SE.

Registration is required. If another time will better accommodate your schedule, please call 218-631-7629.

You can register for the clinics online:

June 4: 9 a.m. to noon: prepmod.health.state.mn.us/appo.../en/reg/4012673569

9 a.m. to noon: prepmod.health.state.mn.us/appo.../en/reg/4012673569 June 11: 10 a.m. to noon: prepmod.health.state.mn.us/appo.../en/reg/0015962593

10 a.m. to noon: prepmod.health.state.mn.us/appo.../en/reg/0015962593 June 18: 10 a.m. to noon: prepmod.health.state.mn.us/appo.../en/reg/3515296007

10 a.m. to noon: prepmod.health.state.mn.us/appo.../en/reg/3515296007 June 25: 10 a.m. to noon: prepmod.health.state.mn.us/appo.../en/reg/5061305692

When registering you will be asked for your insurance type, but no additional insurance information. The insurance provider would be charged for any vaccine administration fees; providers cannot charge people receiving the vaccine.

For assistance or questions about the vaccines or Moderna clinics, call Wadena County Public Health at 218-631-7629 or 1-888-883-0351.