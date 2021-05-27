Tri-County Health Care is hosting Pfizer vaccine clinics every Thursday in June and July.

These vaccine clinics are for individuals 12 years old and over. Appointments are available to anyone seeking a first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine is a two dose vaccine series, which are given about 21 days days apart. Parents need to be present to sign a consent waiver.

To schedule an appointment, call 218-631-3510. Walk-ins are also welcome.

You can follow Tri-County Health Care on social media or visit TCHC.org/covidvaccine for regular updates.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, the Federal Drug Administration's fact sheets are available online. The FDA approved the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for Emergency Use Authorization.