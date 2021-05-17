SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Are you a parent and worried your child's development might be falling behind?

You're not alone. But there's help.

In the eighth episode of NewsMD podcast "The Health Variant," host and Health Correspondent Jeremy Fugleberg explores a program designed to help parents monitor their child's development and provides resources for what to do with concerns.

Hilory Liccini fills us in on the program, known as "Learn The Signs. Act Early." Liccini is the associate director of the North Dakota Center for Persons with Disabilities and assistant professor in the Department of Special Education at Minot State University. She's also an ambassador for the "Learn The Signs. Act Early" program, which has a host of resources — including a smartphone app and support groups — to help parents out

For info about the program, go online to www.cdc.gov/ncbddd/actearly.

