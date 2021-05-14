Recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines indicate that masking is no longer necessary for vaccinated individuals indoors and outdoors under most circumstances. Minnesota's mask mandate for indoor businesses and outdoor events have also ended.

However, these same guidelines indicate that healthcare facilities, homeless shelters, planes and other forms of public transportation should still enforce masking guidelines.

These rules are in place to protect patients and medical staff, according to a Tri-County Health Care news release. COVID-19 is still a threat and many are still unvaccinated in the region.

Visitors refusing to wear a mask or abide by Tri-County's established mitigation guidelines will be asked to leave.