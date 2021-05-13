If you are 12 years old or older, you are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

You must be 12 years or older to get the Pfizer vaccine, and 18 or older for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are a two dose vaccine series, which are given 21-42 days apart.

Public Health has open appointment times Friday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Thursday, May 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Both clinics are at Wadena County Public Health, 22 Dayton Ave. SE.

To register for the May 21 clinic use the link below: prepmod.health.state.mn.us//appointment/en/reg/0015862693. For the May 27 clinic use this link: prepmod.health.state.mn.us//appointment/en/reg/0265913064. Registration is required.

When registering you will be asked for your insurance type, but no additional insurance information. The insurance provider would be charged for any vaccine administration fees; providers cannot charge people receiving the vaccine.

For more information or to register for an upcoming Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic, please call Public Health at 218-631-7629 or 1-888-883-0351.