The Federal Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have approved emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine in the 12 to 15 year-old population.

Tri-County Health Care will be hosting Pfizer vaccine clinics targeting ages 12 and over. The vaccine clinics will be on May 20 and June 10 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Pfizer vaccine is a two dose series spaced about 21 days apart. The second dose strengthens your body's immune response, which will help protect you if you are exposed to the coronavirus.

Parents need to be present to sign a consent waiver. These clinics will also be open to anyone seeking a first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The vaccine is free of charge. You may be asked for your medical insurance. The insurance provider would be charged for any vaccine administration fees; providers cannot charge people receiving the vaccine.

To schedule an appointment, call 218-631-3510 or register through MyChart.

Please follow Tri-County Health Care on social media or visit TCHC.org/covidvaccine for regular updates.