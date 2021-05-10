SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — In the seventh episode of NewsMD podcast "The Health Variant," host and Health Correspondent Jeremy Fugleberg is digging into the life and times of that other virus, the one that hasn't been in the news so much.

That's right — influenza, better known as the flu.

You probably already know this year's flu season was dramatically slower than usual. And, you likely know this, too: The steps we all took to limit the spread of COVID-19 likely also helped defeat the flu.

So how did that work? And what might next flu season look like?

Karen Green Martin joins Fugleberg to break it it all down. She's an epidemiology supervisor and influenza surveillance coordinator for the Minnesota Department of Health.

