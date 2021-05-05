Tri-County Health Care previously planned a groundbreaking ceremony for May 4. The ceremony was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances in the financing process. These issues have been resolved and the ceremony is now set for May 21 at 12:30 p.m., according to a Tri-County news release.

The event will only be open to select staff and special guests due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, arrangements have been made to live stream the proceedings with Livewire, a live events company located in Fargo.

Everyone is welcome to view the livestream on May 21 at TCHC.org.