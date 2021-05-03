SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — In the sixth episode of NewsMD podcast "The Health Variant," host and Health Correspondent Jeremy Fugleberg talks with Paul Scott, a long-time fitness journalist who also happens to be a fellow health correspondent for NewsMD.

The topic: home-based fitness.

If you're like a lot of people, you bought some home fitness gear during this last pandemic year. So now what? Fugleberg talks to Scott on his recommendations about what to keep, buy or leave, in simple home fitness equipment.

"The Health Variant" podcast digs into health topics important to the region — such as the COVID-19, cannabis and telehealth — introduces listeners to must-know places and people and offers behind-the-scenes reporting.

