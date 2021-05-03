Wadena County Public Health has set dates for the next COVID-19 vaccinations. Registration is required.

You can now register for the Friday, May 7, or Thursday, May 13, clinic. Appointments are open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wadena County Public Health Office at 22 Dayton Ave. SE., Wadena.

When registering you will be asked for your insurance type, but no additional insurance information. You will need a second Moderna vaccine between 28 days to 42 days later. Prior to your second dose, we will email you a registration link or call you to schedule your second vaccine. Please call Wadena County Public Health for assistance or questions (218-631-7629 or 1-888-883-0351).

For Friday, May 7 use this link:

https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us//reg/1561605292

For Thursday, May 13, use this link:

https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us//reg/0715462393