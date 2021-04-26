SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — In the fifth episode of NewsMD podcast "The Health Variant," host and Health Correspondent Jeremy Fugleberg talks with Dr. Sarah Manning of Essentia Health about the expanding world of telehealth

Last year, almost overnight due to the COVID-19 pandemic, telehealth such as virtual visits and home monitoring became crucial and common. Manney of Duluth, Minnesota-based Essentia Health tells us what has changed, and what's next, in telehealth.

"The Health Variant" podcast digs into health topics important to the region — such as the COVID-19, cannabis laws and the health of rural hospitals

