Tri-County Health Care will be hosting a vaccine clinic on April 26 at the Wadena Clinic from 1 to 4 p.m.

The clinic is available for both first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine and is open to people ages 16 and older. You do not have to be a patient at Tri-County Health Care to get a vaccine.

To schedule an appointment for Monday’s clinic, call 218-631-3510. Walk-ins are also welcome.

After Monday, call 218-631-5205 to be placed on a waitlist.

You can also follow Tri-County Health Care on social media or visit TCHC.org/covidvaccine for regular updates.