The groundbreaking event for Tri-County Health Care's new healthcare center will just have to wait a little longer.

The ceremony originally scheduled for May 4 has been postponed due to a delay in the financing process, according to Tri-County content strategist Michael Denny. The project is largely funded by United States Department of Agriculture loans along with a capital campaign and Minnesota banks. The total project cost is $72 million.

"The building project is still moving along, this delay simply affects the groundbreaking ceremony," Denny said in an email to the Pioneer Journal.

The ceremony, which will be streamed online, is being rescheduled for later in May.