SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — In the fourth episode of NewsMD podcast "The Health Variant," host and Health Correspondent Jeremy Fugleberg talks with Dr. Bevan Yueh, CEO of University of Minnesota Physicians, about hard-earned lessons learned over the last pandemic year.

Yueh shares the humility he learned from catching a severe case of COVID-19 and being admitted into the COVID-19 hospital he helped set up, and discusses the exhaustion — and the hope — of entering Year 2 of the pandemic.

"The Health Variant" podcast digs into health topics important to the region — such as the health research, cannabis laws and the health of rural hospitals — and introduces listeners to must-know places and people.

NewsMD is a Forum Communications brand focusing on health and health care reporting, primarily in the Upper Midwest, including coverage of industry news, research, trends, technology, economic and policy issues.

