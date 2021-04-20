The influx of new cases is reminiscent of the surge that occurred in fall 2020, according to a Tri-County Health Care news release.

Tri-County is working with Wadena County Public Health to combat this trend. Community members are encouraged to follow all mitigation strategies, which include mask-wearing and social distancing.

RELATED: COVID sends WDC 9th graders to distance learning

Tri-County reminds everyone that it is possible to contract COVID-19 even after receiving the vaccine. However, the vaccine and mitigation strategies are our best defense against the spread of COVID-19. Medical professionals are urging everyone to continue practicing mitigation strategies even after getting the vaccine.

Visit tchc.org/covidvaccine for more information about the COVID-19 vaccine. You can also call 218-631-5205 to be placed on a waitlist for upcoming vaccine appointments.

If you are 18 or older, you are eligible to receive a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine are currently available with Wadena County Public Health. Registration is required. The next vaccination dates are Thursday, April 22 and Friday, April 23 from 9:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For Thursday, use this link:

https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us//reg/6085129906

For Friday, April 23, use this link:

https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us//reg/9586306129

Use Google Chrome to register using one of the links below or call Wadena County Public Health for assistance or questions (218-631-7629 or 1-888-883-0351).

You will need a second Moderna vaccine between 28 days to 42 days later. Prior to your second dose, Wadena County Public Health will email you a registration link or call you to schedule your second vaccine. Call Wadena County Public Health for assistance or questions (218-631-7629 or 1-888-883-0351).

The Minnesota Department of Health reports the following new cases of COVID-19 from April 13-20:

Becker County: 92 new cases



Hubbard County: 48

Otter Tail County: 102

Todd County: 35

Wadena County: 38

Area counties saw zero additional deaths from COVID-19 and its complications from April 14-20. The newly reported deaths statewide included five people on April 20 with a total of 7,031 deaths from COVID-19 and its complications, according to MDH.

RELATED STORIES:

There is free COVID-19 saliva testing available at the Wadena Armory, whether you have symptoms or are asymptomatic. The saliva test requires no eating, drinking or smoking for 30 minutes prior. Make sure to be well hydrated the night before or even the hours before your test. The site is open Mondays and Tuesdays from noon-6 p.m. Testing helps bring better understanding to the spread of the virus in the community.

COVID-19 vaccine information