If you are 16 years old or older, you are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccine availability continues to increase and those seeking the vaccine are encouraged to request or schedule an appointment with Wadena County Public Health, your medical provider or your pharmacy.

You must be 16 years or older to get the Pfizer vaccine, and 18 or older for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The Moderna vaccine is a two dose vaccine series, which are given 28-42 days apart.

For more information or to register for an upcoming Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic, please call Public Health at 218-631-7629 or 1-888-883-0351.

Public Health has open appointment times Thursday, April 15 at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center in Wadena from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To register, use the link below: prepmod.health.state.mn.us//reg/2656742109. Registration is required.

When registering you will be asked for your insurance type, but no additional insurance information. The insurance provider would be charged for any vaccine administration fees; providers cannot charge people receiving the vaccine.