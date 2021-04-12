SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — In the third episode of NewsMD podcast "The Health Variant," host and Health Correspondent Jeremy Fugleberg digs into why South Dakota has become ground zero for the wildest cannabis law situation in the nation.

Voters last year legalized both medical and recreational marijuana — on the same ballot. That's when the fighting started. So what's going on in South Dakota?

Episodes of the podcast dig into health topics important to the region — such as COVID-19, new research the health of rural hospitals — and takes listeners behind the scenes from reporting in the field..

NewsMD is a Forum Communications brand focusing on health and health care reporting, primarily in the Upper Midwest, including coverage of industry news, research, trends, technology, economic and policy issues.

