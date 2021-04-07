If you are 16 years old or older (16-17 year olds Pfizer vaccine only), you are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccine availability continues to increase and those seeking the vaccine are encouraged to request/schedule an appointment with Public Health, your medical provider or your pharmacy.

For more information or to register for an upcoming Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine clinic (18 or older), please call Wadena County Public Health at 218-631-7629 or 1-888-883-0351.

Public Health has open appointment times Thursday, April 8, at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center in Wadena from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. To register, use the link below:

https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us//reg/2656463109