From March 26-April 9, Becker County had 163 additional positive cases; Hubbard County 39; Otter Tail County 213; Todd County 64 and Wadena County 31. From March 19-April 2, Becker County had 101 additional positive cases; Hubbard 22; Otter Tail 183; Todd 69 and Wadena 31.

COVID-19 vaccine eligibility is open to all Minnesotans regardless of conditions or age.

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are a two dose vaccine series. The doses are given about three-four weeks apart. The second dose strengthens your body's immune response, which will help protect you if you are exposed to the coronavirus. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a one dose vaccine. It's use has been paused in the United States, according to the CDC and FDA, following concerns of blood clotting identified in six individuals out of the 6.8 million doses administered so far. You must be 16 years or older to get the Pfizer vaccine, and 18 or older for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The vaccine is free of charge. You may be asked for your medical insurance. The insurance provider would be charged for any vaccine administration fees; providers cannot charge people receiving the vaccine.

Find vaccine appointment and waitlist opportunities on the Pioneer Journal website, including a waitlist in Spanish.

For those who are fully vaccinated, people can gather with other fully vaccinated people without masks and gather with low-risk, unvaccinated people from one household without masks. Fully vaccinated people who have been around someone with COVID-19 do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless they have symptoms or live in a group setting, as stated in an Otter Tail County Public Health news release.

People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine; or two weeks after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to the CDC.

As of April 13, the Minnesota Department of Health reports the following cumulative positive cases of COVID-19:

Becker County: 3,479 cases

Hubbard County: 1,688

Otter Tail County: 5,359

Todd County: 2,659

Wadena County: 1,413

Some patients who tested positive for COVID-19 may no longer need to be in isolation. As of April 8, Becker County had 3,226 cases not requiring isolation, Hubbard County 1,595, Otter Tail County 5,053, Todd County 2,564 and Wadena County 1,347.

Area counties saw two additional deaths from COVID-19 and its complications from April 7-13. The people in Otter Tail and Wadena counties were in the 70-74 and 90-94 years old age ranges, according to MDH.

The newly reported deaths statewide included three people on April 13 with a total of 6,962 deaths from COVID-19 and its complications, according to MDH.

There is free COVID-19 saliva testing available at the Wadena Armory, whether you have symptoms or are asymptomatic. The saliva test requires no eating, drinking or smoking for 30 minutes prior. Make sure to be well hydrated the night before or even the hours before your test. The site is open Mondays and Tuesdays from noon-6 p.m. Testing helps bring better understanding to the spread of the virus in the community.

For mental wellbeing, Otter Tail County encourages purposeful self-care activities such as resting, taking a walk, reading, being creative, doing yoga or talking to a friend over video chat or phone.

COVID-19 vaccine information