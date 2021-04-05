SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — In the second episode of NewsMD podcast "The Health Variant," host and Health Correspondent Jeremy Fugleberg and three fellow reporters — all who covered COVID-19 over the last year — will compare and contrast the unique pandemic choices of the governors of Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. Three neighbors, three different COVID-19 approaches.

Future episodes of the podcast will also dig into health topics important to the region — such as the health research, cannabis laws and the health of rural hospitals — and introduce listeners to must-know places and people.

NewsMD is a Forum Communications brand focusing on health and health care reporting, primarily in the Upper Midwest, including coverage of industry news, research, trends, technology, economic and policy issues.

"The Health Variant" is available on major podcast apps, including:

For comments or podcast episode topic suggestions, contact Fugleberg at jfugleberg@forumcomm.com or on Twitter: @jayfug.