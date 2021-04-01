Wadena County Public Health has COVID-19 vaccine appointments available for all individuals 18 years old and older on Thursday, April 8.

The clinic will be at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments are required.

Appointments can be made online or by calling 218-631-7629 or 1-888-883-0351. Please use Google Chrome as your browser when registering. It will ask for your insurance type, but not additional insurance information.

The Moderna vaccine is a two dose vaccine series. You will need a second dose between 28 days to 42 days later. The second dose helps your body's immune response.

Prior to your second dose, Public Health will email you a registration link or call you to schedule an appointment.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Minnesota Department of Health advise everyone to take the vaccine when offered. Waiting for specific types is unnecessary because all vaccines currently available are effective against COVID-19. Vaccination sites do not get to choose which allotments they receive.

COVID-19 vaccine information