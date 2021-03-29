Tri-County Health Care and Wadena County Public Health have vaccine appointments available for all individuals 16 years old and older on Wednesday, March 31. Many appointment slots are available.

You can reserve an appointment via MyChart or by calling 218-631-3510.

Appointments for the Public Health clinic can also be made online or by calling 218-631-7629 or 1-888-883-0351. Please use Google Chrome as your browser when registering. It will ask for your insurance type, but not additional insurance information.

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are a two dose vaccine series. The doses are given about three-four weeks apart. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is a one dose vaccine.

Public Health is prioritizing:

Health care/emergency response workers, congregate care, child care/E-12 school staff.

Persons ages 18 or older with any underlying high risk health condition.

Persons age 50+ regardless of current health status.

Essential/frontline workers including agriculture, food related services, manufacturing, judicial/corrections, postal, public transit, energy, finance, shelter/housing, I.T., legal, media, public safety, transportation, logistics, water, wastewater.

If you are unable to get an appointment for Wednesday, you can utilize Tri-County's newly made vaccine wait list. You can be added to this list via phone at 218-631-5205. Required medical information will be gathered during the call and you will be placed on a waiting list, according to a Tri-County news release. You can also join Public Health's waitlist by calling 218-631-7629.

All interested individuals wanting the vaccine may call and be put on the list. No underlying health conditions are needed, and you do not have to be an essential worker or Tri-County Health Care patient. When sharing this information please keep in mind that Tri-County may share your information with our public health agencies in an effort to utilize as many vaccines as possible.

Recently, Gov. Tim Walz announced that everyone will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine starting March 30. Being placed on Tri-County's waiting list will make distribution of the vaccine on March 30 and beyond more efficient, according to the release.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Minnesota Department of Health advise everyone to take the vaccine when offered. Waiting for specific types is unnecessary because all vaccines currently available are effective against COVID-19. Vaccination sites do not get to choose which allotments they receive.

COVID-19 vaccine information