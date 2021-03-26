Governor Tim Walz has announced that all Minnesotans will become eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine on March 30.

If you are in a priority group or newly eligible for a vaccine due to Walz’s announcement, please call Wadena County Public Health at 218-631-7629 to be added to the list to be scheduled as vaccine supply allows. You can also contact your health care provider or pharmacy.

While continuing to vaccinate for impact, not everyone will be immediately able to make an appointment and the goal to reach priority groups will remain, according to a Public Health news release. With this plan, vaccine appointments for the groups below will remain priority.

The priority groups are:

Health care/emergency response workers, congregate care, child care/E-12 school staff;

Persons age 16-17 (Pfizer vaccine only) or 18 or older with any underlying high risk health condition;

Persons age 50+ regardless of current health status;

Essential/frontline workers including agriculture, food related services, manufacturing, judicial/corrections, postal, public transit, energy, finance, shelter/housing, I.T., legal, media, public safety, transportation, logistics, water and wastewater.

Vaccine shipments from the federal government will continue increasing over the coming weeks, but for now demand will still exceed supply.

If you have any questions, please call Wadena County Public Health at 218-631-7629.