As of March 30, COVID-19 vaccine eligibility is open to all Minnesotans regardless of conditions or age. The vaccine is free of charge.

Here's how you can get on a waiting list if you're interested in receiving the vaccine:

Lakewood Health System: Call 218-894-1515 and choose option 2 or register online on their website

Otter Tail County Public Health: If you are 65+, you can fill out a form online. Businesses can also visit their website for a planning form and have Public Health contact employees when vaccines are available.

Perham Health: Fill out a form online or call 218-347-1200

Tri-County Health Care: Call 218-631-5205

Wadena County Public Health: Call 218-631-7629

You can also make an appointment at:

Longbella Drug: By calling 218-894–8761

Thrifty White pharmacies: Go online to www.thriftywhite.com/covid19vaccine for all 16+

Walmart: Visit their website at www.walmart.com/covidvaccine for the list of priority groups

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are a two dose vaccine series. The doses are given about three-four weeks apart. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is a one dose vaccine. You must be 16 years or older to get the Pfizer vaccine, and 18 or older for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

As vaccinations are working, helping protect others and yourself is important until more people have been vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control list several ways you can help: wear a mask, keep a social distance of 6 feet or more, wash your hands well and often and stay home. Consider getting tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms or are a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

As of March 30, the Minnesota Department of Health reports the following cumulative positive cases of COVID-19:

Becker County: 3,279 cases

Hubbard County: 1,637

Otter Tail County: 5,128

Todd County: 2,594

Wadena County: 1,366

Some patients who tested positive for COVID-19 may no longer need to be in isolation. As of March 25, Becker County had 3,145 cases not requiring isolation, Hubbard County 1,580, Otter Tail County 4,874, Todd County 2,499 and Wadena County 1,316.

Area counties are seeing a slight rise in cases over the last week. From March 23-30, Becker County had 52 additional positive cases; Hubbard County 14; Otter Tail County 94; Todd County 38 and Wadena County 17. From March 16-23, Becker County had 35 additional positive cases; Hubbard 5; Otter Tail 89; Todd 27 and Wadena 13.

Area counties saw one additional death from COVID-19 and its complications from March 24-30. The person in Becker County was in the 70-74 years old age range, according to MDH.

The newly reported deaths statewide included one person on March 30 with a total of 6,836 deaths from COVID-19 and its complications, according to MDH.

There is free COVID-19 saliva testing available at the Wadena Armory, whether you have symptoms or are asymptomatic. The saliva test requires no eating, drinking or smoking for 30 minutes prior. Make sure to be well hydrated the night before or even the hours before your test. The site is open Mondays and Tuesdays from noon-6 p.m. Testing helps bring better understanding to the spread of the virus in the community.

For mental wellbeing, Otter Tail County encourages purposeful self-care activities such as resting, taking a walk, reading, being creative, doing yoga or talking to a friend over video chat or phone.

