COVID-19 Moderna vaccine appointment times are available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, March 25, at the Wadena Maslowski Research and Wellness Center in Wadena.

The vaccine is a two-dose series, spaced about four weeks apart.

The eligible groups for these appointments include:

First priority

Health care workers, child care and E-12 school staff, and persons age 65+.

Essential workers including agriculture, food related services, manufacturing, judicial/corrections, postal and public transit.

People age 45+ with one or more underlying health conditions

People age 18-44 with two or more underlying health conditions

People age 50+ living in multigenerational housing with 2 or more generations such as a grandparent caring for a grandchild (does not include a parent caring for a child or a teen)

Second priority

Persons age 18-44 with any underlying health conditions

Persons age 50-64 regardless of current health status

If you are in the second priority group, call Wadena County Public Health at 218-631-7629 to be added to the list to be scheduled as vaccine supply allows.

Registration is required. Public Health notes users should use Google Chrome to register. To schedule your appointment for Thursday, March 25 use this link: prepmod.health.state.mn.us/reg/0815762290.

If you have questions or need help registering or to get on the priority list, please call Public Health at 218-631-7629 or 1-888-883-0351.