They encourage all who want to get vaccinated to complete the waitlist form at www.perhamhealth.org/covid19. As you become eligible to receive the vaccine, you will be called to schedule an appointment.

Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is one of the most important steps you can take to protect yourself and your community, according to a Perham Health news release. The more people who get vaccinated against COVID-19, the better it is for everyone. More people vaccinated means that there will be less disease in our communities. According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, vaccination will also help prevent the spread of new COVID-19 variants.

"We are still learning about new variants. While the COVID-19 vaccines may not work as well against some of the variant strains, scientists think the vaccines will still offer some protection against most COVID-19 variants," MDH said. "MDH is committed to making vaccines available that we are confident are safe and effective.”

Otter Tail County Public Health also has a waitlist available for people 65 years old and above online at ottertailcountymn.us/content-page/covid19-vaccine-65-wait-list.

Public Health is prioritizing essential workers in eligible sectors the week of March 22. The sectors include food processing plants, agriculture, airport staff, correctional settings, first responders, food production, food retail, food service, judicial system workers, manufacturing, public health workers, public transit and postal service workers.

Businesses can also fill out a vaccination planning form to help Public Health identify what type of essential work businesses provide and the size of the workforce. They will inform contacts, via the email contact listed, of pending vaccine availability for the essential workforce as soon as Public Health is able to anticipate it, according to the county website.

At least one dose Completed vaccine series Otter Tail County 16,060 10,428 Wadena County 3,590 2,284 Minnesota 1,408,601 839,860

COVID-19 Vaccine Information