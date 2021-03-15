Tri-County Health Care and Wadena County Public Health will be hosting a joint vaccine clinic at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center on March 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Collectively, 500 Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations will be administered.

These vaccinations will target current priority groups in phase 1b tier 2, including people with health conditions such as sickle cell, down syndrome, cancer and various other debilitating health problems, according to a Tri-County news release. This tier also targets high-risk essential food processing workers.

Additionally, vaccinations will target phase 1b tier 3, which includes people 45-64 years old that have at least one underlying medical condition. It also includes individuals 16-44 years old with two or more underlying health conditions. Additionally, phase 1b tier 3 includes essential workers in agriculture, corrections, food related services, and manufacturing. For a complete breakdown of each tier, visit: www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/vaccine/phase1b1c2.pdf.

Pre-registration is required, and walk-in appointments will not be available. Eligible individuals will receive a registration link from Public Health, Tri-County or their employer. Essential workers should be prepared to provide employment verification, according to the release.

After arrival, patients will be registered and screened. A vaccine will be administered and the patient is then monitored for 15 minutes. Masking and social distancing guidelines outlined by the state will be enforced at all times.

“We are excited to partner together with Tri-County Health Care and would like to thank the city of Wadena for working with us. We hope to receive larger allocations of vaccine for expanded groups in the coming weeks,” said Cindy Pederson, Wadena County Public Health Director, in the release.

If you are in phase 1a, 65 years old and above or a preschool to 12th grade teacher or childcare provider, please contact Public Health at 218-631-7629.