Wadena County is in a "stable position" with COVID-19, as Tri-County Health Care president and CEO Joel Beiswenger said.

For the past eight-10 days Wadena County has held a case rate in the mid-30s, Beiswenger said on March 8. In February, the case rates bottomed out in the high teens. In October, the case rate was 81 and above. The case rates are the number of COVID-19 positive tests per 10,000 over a two-week period.

The Tri-County test positivity rate is 1.1% as of Friday, March 5. The Wadena Armory testing site is at about 6%. People tested at the Armory are not all from Wadena County. The test positivity rate is the number of positive tests per tests taken. The rate shows how widespread infection levels are and is best to have below 5%.

"We're clearly in a much better position than we have been in the last year but we're not out of it yet," Beiswenger said.

To help keep the virus spread lower and limit the spread of variants, here are some ways you can protect others and yourself: wear a mask, keep a social distance of 6 feet or more, wash your hands well and often and stay home and consider getting tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms or are a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The COVID-19 vaccine is available based on priority groups. The general public is not in the current priority group. The increased access does not increase vaccine supply. Minnesota has a "very limited supply," according to the state website. Health care workers, school teachers, staff and child care workers and people 65+ are in the first priority groups for the COVID-19 vaccines.

The next groups are front-line workers and people with preexisting conditions.

Find out more about who that includes: Minnesota to expand into next wave of COVID-19 vaccinations, shots for all could start in April

The vaccines are safe, and effective in preventing serious illness from COVID-19, as Beiswenger said.

“When you have the opportunity to get the vaccine, we strongly encourage people to do it. It is well-documented, it is well-tested that it works. It’s safe," Beiswenger said. "We’re just not seeing anything but minor reactions to it.”

As you are waiting for your vaccines and after you have been vaccinated, it is important to continue wearing a mask, washing your hands, physically distancing and staying home when you are sick. These practices will be important until enough people have received the vaccines.

As of March 9, the Minnesota Department of Health reports the following cumulative positive cases of COVID-19:

Becker County: 3,159 cases



Hubbard County: 1,613

Otter Tail County: 4,883

Todd County: 2,504

Wadena County: 1,322

Some patients who tested positive for COVID-19 may no longer need to be in isolation. As of March 4, Becker County had 3,032 cases not requiring isolation, Hubbard County 1,559, Otter Tail County 4,723, Todd County 2,411 and Wadena County 1,269.

Area counties saw six additional death from COVID-19 and its complications from March 3-9. Becker County had four deaths, Hubbard County one and Otter Tail County one. The people were in the 65-94 years old age ranges, according to MDH.

The newly reported deaths statewide included 140 people on March 9 with a total of 6,696 deaths from COVID-19 and its complications, according to MDH. The deaths listed on March 9 include deaths from throughout 2020 from four private labs that processed long-term care facilities tests and did not report them by accident.

RELATED STORIES:

There is free COVID-19 saliva testing available at the Wadena Armory, whether you have symptoms or are asymptomatic. The saliva test requires no eating, drinking or smoking for 30 minutes prior. Make sure to be well hydrated the night before or even the hours before your test. The site is open Mondays and Tuesdays from noon-6 p.m. Testing helps bring better understanding to the spread of the virus in the community.

For mental wellbeing, Otter Tail County encourages purposeful self-care activities such as resting, taking a walk, reading, being creative, doing yoga or talking to a friend over video chat or phone.

COVID-19 information