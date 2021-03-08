MNsure is offering a special enrollment period for any Minnesotan who is not currently enrolled in a qualified health plan through MNsure or who is uninsured.

The special enrollment period runs through Monday, May 17.

MNsure provides the following instructions:

How to enroll

You must select a plan by 11:59 p.m. May 17. Coverage will start the first of the month after your plan selection.

If You are New to MNsure

Create an account and complete an online application. If you are eligible for a qualified health plan you'll see an button: click it and continue with steps 2-5 below.

button: click it and continue with steps 2-5 below. If you are eligible for Medical Assistance or MinnesotaCare, you will not need to continue with the following steps and choose a plan—your plan options will be mailed to you by the Minnesota Department of Human Services in the following weeks. Click the Confirm Event button and then select COVID-19 SEP as your qualifying life event. Click the Shop for Plans button to shop and select a plan.

Confirm your plan selection. Read the terms and conditions and enter your signature. Click the Sign and Enroll button. Once you select a plan and sign you will not be able to change plans unless you experience another qualifying life event. The Confirmation screen will display. Click Go to Dashboard to see your enrollment status.

If you already have an application with MNsure

If you submitted an application during open enrollment but never picked a plan, you can shop now by following these steps:

Sign in to your MNsure account. Under the Current Customers section, click Go to your account. Click View Current Year Eligibility Results. Select Enroll in Plans to go to your dashboard. Click Shop for Plans to shop and select a plan. Confirm your plan selection. Read the terms and conditions and enter your signature. Click the Sign and Enroll button. Once you select a plan, and sign, you will not be able to change plans unless you experience another qualifying life event. The Confirmation screen will display. Click Go to Dashboard to see your enrollment status.

If you are currently enrolled in a qualified health plan through MNsure, you cannot use this special enrollment period to change plans.

Help is available