COVID-19 vaccine appointment slots are available for people 65 years old and above on March 4-5 from 4-7 p.m.

Anyone eligible to receive the vaccine can schedule their appointment through MyChart at bit.ly/3sHWQCT or by calling 218-631-3510.

Wadena County Public Health also has appointments available for people 65+ from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 4-5. Call 218-631-7629 to make an appointment. If you are on their waitlist, Public Health will have called you about an appointment.

There are priority groups for receiving the optional vaccine. The general public is not in the current priority group. Minnesota has a "very limited supply," according to the state website.

When additional groups are eligible to receive the vaccine, you will receive a notification in your MyChart account. At that time, you would be able to schedule an appointment.

See the latest COVID-19 vaccine information for Wadena and surrounding areas for other appointment and waitlist opportunities for people 65+