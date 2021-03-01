March is colorectal cancer awareness month and Tri-County Health Care is participating in the national #BlueforCRC initiative.

Throughout March and specifically March 5-12, the Colon Cancer Coalition wants healthcare facilities, schools and businesses to go blue to draw attention to colorectal cancer awareness. Organizations can show their support with the creative use of blue LED lights, hosting a wear blue day, and spreading the importance of colorectal cancer awareness via social media by sharing #BlueforCRC and #MNCRC, according to a Tri-County news release.

Leaders from around the region have joined the fight against colorectal cancer. Wadena Mayor George Deiss signed an official proclamation recognizing the importance of the observance.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created apprehension in the community about receiving regular care. The medical professionals at Tri-County are urging everyone to not delay care, especially for vitally important procedures like colonoscopies, according to the release.

National data indicates that the rate of colonoscopies dropped nearly 90% in April 2020 compared to 2019. Colorectal cancer is one of the few forms of cancer that can be prevented through proper screening, as the release stated.

In many cases, colon cancer shows no symptoms, but routine screening can typically prevent and detect this type of cancer. Most people should be receiving routine screening around 45 years old.

Tri-County offers multiple colon cancer screening options. Visit TCHC.org for more information about screening and call 218-631-3510 to schedule an appointment.