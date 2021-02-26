Tri-County Health Care is making progress in vaccinating people within the priority groups. At this time, hundreds have been vaccinated, adding an extra layer of defense against the COVID-19 virus.

For statistical transparency, Tri-County wants to share data about the number of vaccines administered, according to an organizational news release. The data has been supplemented with information from Todd, Otter Tail and Wadena County Public Health organizations.

Wadena County Public Health: 808 first doses; 463 second doses

Todd County Public Health: 1,016 first doses; 543 second doses

Otter Tail County Public Health: 1,785 first doses; 621 second doses

Tri-County Health Care: 273 staff vaccinated and 818 patients vaccinated

Vaccine allocation varies according to the current eligible priority group population and vaccine availability. Priority groups have included individuals in priority 1A and people 65 years old and older. The Minnesota Department of Health reports updated vaccine administration data by counties daily. Data for the local counties follows:



The region is making significant progress. According to the MDH, 804,716 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 405,992 have completed the vaccine series as of Feb. 26.

Tri-County Health Care will continue to share status updates. For more information, please visit TCHC.org/covidvaccine.

COVID-19 vaccine information