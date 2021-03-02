While COVID-19 cases have decreased in Wadena County, the county case rates have recently been above the state rates. From Feb. 7-13, the county case rate was 22 and the state was 9.7, according to Wadena County Public Health director Cindy Pederson. The Jan. 31-Feb. 6 county rate was 12.5 and the state was 11.

To help keep the virus spread lower and limit the spread of variants, here are some ways you can protect others and yourself: wear a mask, keep a social distance of 6 feet or more, wash your hands well and often and stay home and consider getting tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms or are a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

As the state is planning the timeline for vaccinations of more groups, Wadena County has vaccinated 53.1% of people 65 years old and above, Pederson said.

The COVID-19 vaccine is available based on priority groups. The general public is not in the current priority group. The increased access does not increase vaccine supply. Minnesota has a "very limited supply," according to the state website. Health care workers, school teachers, staff and child care workers and people 65+ are in the first priority groups for the COVID-19 vaccines.

Vaccines available for priority group of people 65 years old and above:

Lakewood Health System: Call 218-894-1515 and choose option 2 to be added to the waiting list.

Longbella Drug Staples: Call 218–894–8761 to be added to the waiting list. You can be on both the Longbella and Lakewood waiting lists.

Perham Health: Appointments are being scheduled as supply is available. Call the clinic for more information at 218-347-1200.

Thrifty White Pharmacy: Appointments available on their website. Please do not call your local pharmacy. Bring your insurance card and a mask.

Wadena County Public Health: Residents in the priority group can be added to the waiting list, call 218-631-7629. Public Health would then contact you if and when an appointment is available for receiving the vaccine.

Walmart: Appointments available at www.walmart.com/covidvaccine. You must have an appointment.

Tri-County Health Care and Otter Tail County Public Health do not have waitlists.

A state tool is available to receive a notification when you might be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. On the online form, you will fill out your demographic details, medical history and contact information. When you are in the priority group for vaccines, you would get an email, phone call or text message. You can fill out the form at vaccineconnector.mn.gov/.

As you are waiting for your vaccines and after you have been vaccinated, it is important to continue wearing a mask, washing your hands, physically distancing and staying home when you are sick. These practices will be important until enough people have received the vaccines.

As of March 2, the Minnesota Department of Health reports the following cumulative positive cases of COVID-19:

Becker County: 3,113 cases



Hubbard County: 1,606

Otter Tail County: 4,821

Todd County: 2,480

Wadena County: 1,309

Some patients who tested positive for COVID-19 may no longer need to be in isolation. As of Feb. 25, Becker County had 2,972 cases not requiring isolation, Hubbard County 1,548, Otter Tail County 4,669, Todd County 2,363 and Wadena County 1,252.

Area counties saw one additional death from COVID-19 and its complications from Feb. 24-March 2. The person in Becker County was in the 80-84 years old age range.

The newly reported deaths statewide included four people on March 2 with a total of 6,490 deaths from COVID-19 and its complications, according to MDH.

There is free COVID-19 saliva testing available at the Wadena Armory, whether you have symptoms or are asymptomatic. The saliva test requires no eating, drinking or smoking for 30 minutes prior. Make sure to be well hydrated the night before or even the hours before your test. The site is open Mondays and Tuesdays from noon-6 p.m. Testing helps bring better understanding to the spread of the virus in the community.

For mental wellbeing, Otter Tail County encourages purposeful self-care activities such as resting, taking a walk, reading, being creative, doing yoga or talking to a friend over video chat or phone.

COVID-19 information