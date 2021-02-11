As the state is working to expand vaccine access to adults aged 65 and older, school teachers, school staff members and child care workers, people in these priority groups can find locations and make appointments for receiving the vaccine at mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine . If you are an educator or child care worker, wait to be contacted by your employer before registering for an appointment.

Thrifty White Pharmacy is accepting appointments for people 65 years old and above on their website. Please do not call your local pharmacy. Bring your insurance card and a mask.

The COVID-19 vaccine is also available for health care professionals and assisted living facilities residents. There are priority groups for receiving the optional vaccine. The general public is not in the current priority group. Increased access does not mean more vaccine supply is available. Minnesota has a "very limited supply," according to the state website.

Hear from Perham Health Chief of Staff Dr. Kailey Witt on the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine Lakes 99.5:

If you are 65 years old and above and live in Wadena County, you can call Public Health to be placed on a waiting list. Public Health would then contact you if and when an appointment is available for receiving the vaccine. Tri-County Health Care does not have a waiting list; Lakewood Health System has a waiting list for people 65+. You can call 218-894-1515 and choose option 2.

As you are waiting for your vaccines and after you have been vaccinated, it is important to continue wearing a mask, washing your hands, physically distancing and staying home when you are sick. These practices will be important until enough people have received the vaccines.

As of Feb. 16, the Minnesota Department of Health reports the following cumulative positive cases of COVID-19:

Becker County: cases

Hubbard County:

Otter Tail County:

Todd County:

Wadena County:

Some patients who tested positive for COVID-19 may no longer need to be in isolation. As of Feb. 11, Becker County had 2,855 cases not requiring isolation, Hubbard County 1,473, Otter Tail County 4,581, Todd County 2,309 and Wadena County 1,191.

The newly reported deaths statewide included __ people on Feb. 16 with a total of ___ deaths from COVID-19 and its complications, according to MDH.

In area counties, Becker, Hubbard and Otter Tail counties each had one additional death from Feb. 10-16. Todd and Wadena counties had zero additional deaths.

To help keep the virus spread lower and limit the spread of variants, here are some ways you can protect others and yourself: wear a mask, keep a social distance of 6 feet or more, wash your hands well and often and stay home and consider getting tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms or are a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

There is free COVID-19 saliva testing available at the Wadena Armory, whether you have symptoms or are asymptomatic. The saliva test requires no eating, drinking or smoking for 30 minutes prior. Make sure to be well hydrated the night before or even the hours before your test. The site is open Feb. 10-13 and 17-19 from noon-6 p.m. Testing helps bring better understanding to the spread of the virus in the community.

For mental wellbeing, Otter Tail County encourages purposeful self-care activities such as resting, taking a walk, reading, being creative, doing yoga or talking to a friend over video chat or phone.

