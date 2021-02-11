Area counties saw zero additional deaths from COVID-19 and its complications from Feb. 10-16.

Minnesota is largely seeing improvements in the number of COVID-19 positive cases and hospitalizations, while remaining at a high level, as Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said in a press call on Feb. 16.

From Feb. 9-16, Becker County had 36 additional positive cases; Hubbard County 26; Otter Tail County 34; Todd County 25 and Wadena County 31. From Feb. 2-9, Becker County had 46 additional positive cases; Hubbard 17; Otter Tail 29; Todd 13 and Wadena nine.

To help keep the virus spread lower and limit the spread of variants, here are some ways you can protect others and yourself: wear a mask, keep a social distance of 6 feet or more, wash your hands well and often and stay home and consider getting tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms or are a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Another encouraging sign is the lower number of cases in long-term care facilities, which shows the vaccines are working, Malcom said. Health care workers and people 65 years old and above are in the first priority groups for the COVID-19 vaccines.

There are priority groups for receiving the optional vaccine. The general public is not in the current priority group. The increased access does not increase vaccine supply. Minnesota has a "very limited supply," according to the state website.

School districts prioritize school teachers, school staff members and child care workers based on allocated numbers of vaccines.

Hear about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine from Perham Health Chief of Staff Dr. Kailey Witt on Lakes 99.5:



Thrifty White Pharmacy is accepting appointments for people 65 years old and above on their website. Please do not call your local pharmacy. Bring your insurance card and a mask. Walmart also has appointments available for people in this priority group at www.walmart.com/covidvaccine. You must have an appointment.

If you are 65 years old and above and live in Wadena County, you can call Public Health to be placed on a waiting list. Public Health would then contact you if and when an appointment is available for receiving the vaccine. Tri-County Health Care does not have a waiting list; Lakewood Health System has a waiting list for people 65+. You can call 218-894-1515 and choose option 2.

The weather in the South is delaying vaccine shipments. You will receive a call if your appointment needs to be rescheduled.

As you are waiting for your vaccines and after you have been vaccinated, it is important to continue wearing a mask, washing your hands, physically distancing and staying home when you are sick. These practices will be important until enough people have received the vaccines.

As of Feb. 16, the Minnesota Department of Health reports the following cumulative positive cases of COVID-19:

Becker County: 3,011 cases



Hubbard County: 1,587

Otter Tail County: 4,742

Todd County: 2,390

Wadena County: 1,265

Some patients who tested positive for COVID-19 may no longer need to be in isolation. As of Feb. 11, Becker County had 2,886 cases not requiring isolation, Hubbard County 1,505, Otter Tail County 4,606, Todd County 2,323 and Wadena County 1,206.

The newly reported deaths statewide included two people on Feb. 16 with a total of 6,380 deaths from COVID-19 and its complications, according to MDH.

RELATED STORIES:

There is free COVID-19 saliva testing available at the Wadena Armory, whether you have symptoms or are asymptomatic. The saliva test requires no eating, drinking or smoking for 30 minutes prior. Make sure to be well hydrated the night before or even the hours before your test. The site is open Feb. 10-13 and 17-19 from noon-6 p.m. Testing helps bring better understanding to the spread of the virus in the community.

For mental wellbeing, Otter Tail County encourages purposeful self-care activities such as resting, taking a walk, reading, being creative, doing yoga or talking to a friend over video chat or phone.

COVID-19 information