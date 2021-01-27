The COVID-19 vaccine is currently unavailable to the general public. Tri-County Health Care is still vaccinating frontline workers and medical staff within the priority groups, but supplies remain limited, according to a Tri-County news release.

Wadena County Public Health is vaccinating individuals who live or work in Wadena County while meeting the criteria in these groups:

Priority 1A group, notified by your Wadena County eligible employer or Wadena County Public Health Age 65+, living or working in Wadena County, with priority given for age 75+

People have been inquiring about vaccine registration at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center. The Mas does not take vaccine registrations so please do not call. Registrations must be made by contacting Public Health only when your priority group is eligible for a vaccine.

Please check the Wadena County Public Health Facebook page and the Wadena County website for updates to eligible priority groups. No walk-ins will be accepted. Location, date and time for the vaccine administration will be shared following registration.

KEEP UP TO DATE ON THE LATEST COVID-19 VACCINE INFORMATION

Vaccinations will progress as phases expand and vaccine supplies increase, as the release stated. The Minnesota Department of Health is providing guidance on vaccine distribution.

Tri-County Health Care has created an email opt-in link for the general public to receive the latest vaccine updates. You can sign up at www.surveymonkey.com/r/C19OPTIN.

Vaccine updates will be available to the public on the Tri-County website, social media and through newspaper notices. For more information, please visit TCHC.org/covidvaccine.

COVID-19 vaccine information