To help keep the virus spread lower and limit the spread of variants, here are some ways you can protect others and yourself: wear a mask, keep a social distance of 6 feet or more, wash your hands well and often and stay home and consider getting tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms or are a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The COVID-19 vaccine for health care professionals and assisted living facilities residents is available. There are priority groups for receiving the optional vaccine. The general public is not in the current priority group.

The state is working to expand access to adults aged 65 and older, school teachers, school staff members and child care workers. Wadena County Public Health director Cindy Pederson said 58% of Public Health's vaccine supply went to people 65 years old and above in January. With closed POD (point of dispensing) clinics, Public Health contacts people based off a waiting list when vaccines become available. The clinics are not open to the public.

If you are 65 years old and above and live in Wadena County, you can call Public Health to be placed on the waiting list. Public Health would then contact you if and when an appointment is available for receiving the vaccine. Tri-County Health Care does not have a waiting list; Lakewood Health System has a waiting list for people 65+.

Throughout January, Public Health administered about 500 doses and will have used their supply of 634 first doses by Feb. 5. Pederson said no doses have been wasted. According to state data, 9.7% of Wadena County's population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Jan. 31. Based on state guidelines, Phase IA people have primarily received the limited supply of the vaccines.

“I think we’re moving along at a pretty good pace. There is some limited vaccine supply,” Pederson said.

Public Health receives the Moderna vaccine, which includes two doses spaced 28 days apart. The clinics for priority groups in February will focus on administering the second dose.

Public Health will also be able to order vaccine doses and receive a designated amount within a week. When the doses are received, Public Health hopes to use all doses within 72 hours, according to Pederson.

As you are waiting for your vaccines and after you have been vaccinated, it is important to continue wearing a mask, washing your hands, physically distancing and staying home when you are sick. These practices will be important until enough people have received the vaccines.

“Our hope is that as vaccine increases, they’ll be more opportunities for everyone to get the vaccine either through Public Health, through your medical clinic or venues such as pharmacies,” Pederson said.

As of Feb. 2, the Minnesota Department of Health reports the following cumulative positive cases of COVID-19:

Becker County: 2,929 cases



Hubbard County: 1,544

Otter Tail County: 4,679

Todd County: 2,352

Wadena County: 1,225

Some patients who tested positive for COVID-19 may no longer need to be in isolation. As of Jan. 28, Becker County had 2,809 cases not requiring isolation, Hubbard County 1,459, Otter Tail County 4,508, Todd County 2,291 and Wadena County 1,181.

The newly reported deaths statewide included eight people on Feb. 2 with a total of 6,210 deaths from COVID-19 and its complications, according to MDH.

In Wadena County, there was one death from COVID-19 and its complications from Jan. 27-Feb. 2. The person was in the 80-84 years old age range, according to MDH.

In area counties, Becker and Otter Tail counties each had one additional death from Jan. 27-Feb. 2. The people were in the 55-59 and 75-79 years old age ranges, according to MDH. Hubbard and Todd counties had zero additional deaths.

There is free COVID-19 saliva testing available at the Wadena Armory, whether you have symptoms or are asymptomatic. The saliva test requires no eating, drinking or smoking for 30 minutes prior. Make sure to be well hydrated the night before or even the hours before your test. Testing helps bring better understanding to the spread of the virus in the community.

For mental wellbeing, Otter Tail County encourages purposeful self-care activities such as resting, taking a walk, reading, being creative, doing yoga or talking to a friend over video chat or phone.

