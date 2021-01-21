While Lakewood has not been given additional COVID vaccine doses for distribution, they have started a waiting list for those 65 years and older who are considered high risk.

If you would like to be added to the list, call 218-894-1515 and choose option 2.

The Lakewood team will start to call those on the list to get them scheduled by age, starting with those 75+ and working their way down the list, according to a Lakewood Health System Facebook post.

Minnesota is setting up nine pilot distribution sites throughout the state with the limited quantity of doses they have available. These sites will initially serve those 65+ and pre-kindergarten through grade 12 educators, school staff and childcare workers. These distributions are dependent on the quantity of vaccine doses the state receives from the federal government.

As an educator, please wait to be notified by your employer before making an appointment. Appointments can be made online at mn.gov/covid19/vaccine or by phone at 612-426-7230 or toll free at 833-431-2053. The sites are in Anoka, Brooklyn Center, Fergus Falls, Marshall, Mountain Iron, North Mankato, Rochester, St. Cloud and Thief River Falls.

At this time, Tri-County Health Care in Wadena does not have a waitlist. You can sign up for local and state updates on the COVID-19 vaccine and when it will be available at bit.ly/2LWD2vD.

COVID-19 vaccine information