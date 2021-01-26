With the lowest number of new cases within a week since Sept. 29, Wadena County saw eight additional positive cases of COVID-19 between Jan. 19-26 as area hospitals and public health departments are preparing to help keep the virus spread low with vaccinations.

The COVID-19 vaccine for health care professionals and assisted living facilities residents is available. The state is working to expand access to adults aged 65 and older, school teachers, school staff members and child care workers. There are priority groups for receiving the optional vaccine. The general public is not in the current priority group.

At this time, Wadena County Public Health is vaccinating the following groups:

Individuals that live or work in Wadena County and meet these specific, prioritized criteria:

Priority 1A group, notified by your Wadena County eligible employer or Wadena County Public Health Age 65+, living or working in Wadena County, with priority given for age 75+ as the vaccine supply allows

Walk-ins will not be accepted, you must be pre-registered.

The state's community vaccination sites will again open appointments on Jan. 26 for people 65 and above, which will be on a lottery system rather than first-come, first-serve. Registration can be completed online at mn.gov/findmyvaccine starting at 5 a.m. or by calling 833-431-2053 beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

As you are waiting for your vaccines and after you have been vaccinated, it is important to continue wearing a mask, washing your hands, physically distancing and staying home when you are sick.

As of Jan. 26, the Minnesota Department of Health reports the following cumulative positive cases of COVID-19:

Becker County: 2,900 cases



Hubbard County: 1,514

Otter Tail County: 4,654

Todd County: 2,337

Wadena County: 1,209

Some patients who tested positive for COVID-19 may no longer need to be in isolation. As of Jan. 21, Becker County had 2,744 cases not requiring isolation, Hubbard County 1,421, Otter Tail County 4,420,Todd County 2,267 and Wadena County 1,162.

The newly reported deaths statewide included eight people on Jan. 26 with a total of 6,106 deaths from COVID-19 and its complications, according to MDH.

In Wadena County, there were two deaths from Jan. 20-26.

In area counties, Becker, Hubbard and Todd counties had no additional deaths and Otter Tail County had one from Jan. 20-26. The person was in the 85-89 years old age range, according to MDH.

Public Health encourages the community to help protect others and yourself with mitigation efforts: wear a mask, keep a social distance of six feet or more, wash your hands well and often and stay home and consider getting tested if you have COVID symptoms or are a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The free COVID-19 saliva testing available at the Wadena Armory is also encouraged whether people have symptoms or are asymptomatic. People of any age can be asymptomatic. The testing will help bring better understanding to the spread of the virus in the community.

People from 12-25 years old are also recommended to be tested for COVID-19 as in-person schooling for middle and high school and colleges as well as activities are returning.

Mental wellbeing is another important piece alongside physical health; Otter Tail County encourages purposeful self-care activities such as resting, taking a walk, reading, being creative, doing yoga or talking to a friend over video chat or phone.

