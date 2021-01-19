At a community town hall, Tri-County Health Care chief medical officer Dr. Ben Hess and president and CEO Joel Beiswenger cautioned that communities are not “out of the woods.”

“COVID really picked up over the matter of about a month and it’s taken us almost two months to get back to where we started at the beginning of October and we’re still not quite there,” Hess said on Jan. 12. “This pandemic has the potential to ramp up very quickly … and it dies off very slowly.”

The COVID-19 vaccine for health care professionals and assisted living facilities residents is available. The state is working to expand access to adults aged 65 and older, school teachers, school staff members and child care workers. There are priority groups for receiving the optional vaccine. The general public is not in the current priority group.

Questions on the vaccine? Tri-County Health Care staff share here:

As of Jan. 19, the Minnesota Department of Health reports the following cumulative positive cases of COVID-19:

Becker County: 2,849 cases



Hubbard County: 1,493

Otter Tail County: 4,571

Todd County: 2,317

Wadena County: 1,201

Some patients who tested positive for COVID-19 may no longer need to be in isolation.

Families and friends across the state are experiencing losses with six newly reported deaths statewide on Jan. 19 for a total of 5,945, according to MDH.

In Wadena County, there were three deaths from COVID-19 and its complications from Jan. 13-19. The people were in the 65-84 years old age ranges, according to MDH.

In area counties, Becker County had one additional death, Hubbard County one, Otter Tail County 10 and Todd County one from Jan. 13-19. The people were in the 65-94 years old age ranges, according to MDH.

Public Health encourages the community to help protect others and yourself with mitigation efforts: wear a mask, keep a social distance of six feet or more, wash your hands well and often and stay home and consider getting tested if you have COVID symptoms or are a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The free COVID-19 saliva testing available at the Wadena Armory is also encouraged whether people have symptoms or are asymptomatic. People of any age can be asymptomatic. The testing will help bring better understanding to the spread of the virus in the community.

Mental wellbeing is another important piece alongside physical health; Otter Tail County encourages purposeful self-care activities such as resting, taking a walk, reading, being creative, doing yoga or talking to a friend over video chat or phone.

COVID-19 information