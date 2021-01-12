With a slight uptick in the number of cases over a two-week period in area counties, Wadena County has seen 27 additional positive cases of COVID-19 between Jan. 5-12.

Area counties have seen the following increases in positive COVID-19 cases from Dec. 29-Jan. 12: Becker County had an additional 169 cases, Hubbard 92, Otter Tail 375, Todd 105 and Wadena 94. The number of additional positive cases from Dec. 18-Jan. 5 show increases and decreases: Becker County had an additional 166 cases, Hubbard 83, Otter Tail 304, Todd 105 and Wadena 103.

The COVID-19 vaccine for health care professionals and assisted living facilities residents is available. There are priority groups for receiving the optional vaccine. The general public is not in the current priority group.

As of Jan. 12, the Minnesota Department of Health reports the following cumulative positive cases of COVID-19:

Becker County: 2,783 cases



Hubbard County: 1,453

Otter Tail County: 4,464

Todd County: 2,296

Wadena County: 1,177

Some patients who tested positive for COVID-19 may no longer need to be in isolation.

In Wadena County, there was one death from COVID-19 and its complications from Jan. 6-12. The person was in the 80-84 years old age range, according to MDH.

In area counties, Becker County had one additional death, Hubbard County none, Otter Tail County four and Todd County two from Jan. 6-12. The people were in the 45-99 years old age ranges, according to MDH.

Families and friends across the state are experiencing losses with 13 newly reported deaths statewide on Jan. 12 for a total of 5,724, according to MDH.

As of Jan. 7, the MDH list of schools with five or more cases of COVID-19 over a two-week period in students or staff who were in the building while infectious includes the following area county schools: Detroit Lakes Middle; Detroit Lakes Senior High; Century Middle School Within A School in Park Rapids; Park Rapids Senior High; Battle Lake Elementary; Heart of the Lake Elementary in Perham; Hillcrest Lutheran Academy in Fergus Falls; Kennedy Middle School in Fergus Falls; Parkers Prairie Elementary; Perham Senior High; Staples-Motley Senior High; Menahga Elementary; Menahga High School.

If you have a student at one of these schools, you would have received communication from the school if your student needed to quarantine based on being a close contact.

Public Health encourages the community to help protect others and yourself with mitigation efforts: wear a mask, keep a social distance of six feet or more, wash your hands well and often and stay home and consider getting tested if you have COVID symptoms or are a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mental wellbeing is another important piece alongside physical health; Otter Tail County encourages purposeful self-care activities such as resting, taking a walk, reading, being creative, doing yoga or talking to a friend over video chat or phone.

The free COVID-19 testing available at the Wadena Armory is also encouraged whether people have symptoms or are asymptomatic. People of any age can be asymptomatic. The testing will help bring better understanding to the spread of the virus in the community.

