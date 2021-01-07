Wadena County Public Health began COVID-19 vaccinating the week of Dec. 28. The first doses of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine have been provided to Phase 1A – first priority persons. This includes community testers, community vaccinators and EMS personnel who are not hospital staff, according to a Public Health news release.

The week of Jan. 4, 2021, Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations began being provided to Phase 1A – second priority, which includes assisted living facility staff and residents who are not receiving vaccine through a pharmacy.

Phase 1A – third priority includes all remaining health care workers not included in the first and second priority groups in settings such as dental and eye clinic health offices, behavioral health settings, correctional settings and group homes. This group will be offered vaccinations from now until the end of January, with Public Health contacting offices and facilities with scheduling options, as the release stated.

Public Health will also offer additional appointment times to persons in the first and second priority groups missed at earlier vaccine clinics.

The next phases are Phase 1B and 1C with essential workers, elderly and persons with high-risk medical conditions currently on the list. More details on these two phases will be available soon.