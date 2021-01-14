Tri-County Health Care staff recently shared about the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines with vaccinations ongoing in the health care and long-term care settings for about one month. The vaccinations are the next step in managing the spread of the coronavirus.

“Just keep in mind that you’re not invincible because you had your vaccination series but you’re certainly doing your part to protect yourself and your community and your family and friends around you,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ben Hess in the TCHC town hall on Jan. 12. “Think about that being your contribution to helping us all move back to a more normal lifestyle and a more normal economy.”

The Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are distributed based on priority groups. The first three priority groups focus on health care personnel and residents in long-term care facilities. Tri-County started vaccinations on Dec. 21, and 50% of staff and providers have been vaccinated, according to director of quality/compliance and incident commander Tammy Suchy. After the third priority group (Phase 1C), vaccines will be available to the public. There is not a specified timeline for the groups.

The Pfizer vaccine is a two shot series spaced 21 days apart. The Moderna vaccine includes two shots spaced 28 days apart. Tri-County uses the Pfizer vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccines are distributed to emergency preparedness regions in Minnesota with a hub facility where Tri-County picks up the needed vaccine doses for the day. The vaccines can be stored outside of an ultra-cold freezer for five days and must be used within 6 hours of mixing the doses. Suchy said this is a “cautious” process to avoid wasting doses.

One of the logistically tough aspects is that people must wait 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine for possible side effects, as Suchy said. People with a history of anaphylaxis must wait 30 minutes. Additional guidelines will be shared for the broad category of people considered high risk for severe complications from the COVID-19 illness, as Hess said.

The goal is to help priority groups receive the vaccine as timely as possible to begin safely developing herd immunity, as TCHC staff explained. Herd immunity is when people are protected from an illness by enough people having immunity to the illness. Hess said 80% of the population is needed for herd immunity. The vaccine is not required for people in the priority groups or the general public.

Hess also addressed people’s questions on the quick development of the vaccines. The vaccines have mRNA that tell the body to make the “spike” protein. The “spike” protein is indicative of SARS-CoV-2. The vaccine does not give people COVID-19. The mRNA stays outside of the cell nucleus. MRNA does not attach to your DNA. The body will use the mRNA to develop a healthy immune response and then discard it, according to the United States Food and Drug Administration and Hess.

Though the mRNA vaccine technology is “newer,” the process has been in development for over five years, as Hess said. The development did not start with Operation Warp Speed. The SARS-CoV-2 virus is also a part of the coronavirus family of diseases that have been researched beyond 2020.

Operation Warp Speed focused on making and delivering safe vaccines. The safety of the vaccines followed the FDA’s requirements for each phase of the trials. The COVID-19 vaccines did not have delays between the phases with data analyzed at the same time, government barriers removed and an overall high priority placed on the trials, according to Hess.

After receiving both vaccine doses, the vaccination is 95% effective. Hess compared the step of vaccination to wearing a seatbelt, having an airbag and additional safety alerts on cars as layers of protection.

“To some extent, if we don’t get good community acceptance of the vaccine, we’re going to continue to be living in the environment we’re living in today unfortunately,” said Joel Beiswenger, Tri-County president and CEO.

At Tri-County, Hess said the vaccine acceptance rate is 85-90% of providers.

“The vast majority of our most educated medical staff are doing this, that should tell you something in what they believe about the safety and effectiveness of it, and the importance of it,” Hess said.

What are the possible side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine?

The side effects largely follow common side effects of other vaccines, including sore arms, fatigue and chills. Hess said people have not been having to take a day off from work following their vaccination. A high fever is not expected.

A “not dramatic” number of people have also had allergic reactions, as Hess said. There are 10-11 cases of anaphylaxis per one million for the COVID-19 vaccines. The rate for any other vaccine combined is 1-2 cases per one million. People who have a reaction are not recommended to receive the second dose. Hess said Tri-County is prepared to treat the possible reaction.

Should I wait to get the vaccine if I had COVID-19?

While research is still being completed, the main factor is the priority groups. If you have had a monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19, you need to wait until 90 days after receiving the treatment to get the vaccine, according to Hess and pharmacy manager Mark Carlson.

People can be infected with COVID-19 a second time, and with varying responses for better or worse cases, as Hess said.

How long is the vaccine effective for?

The length of time is unknown. The vaccine is effective against the new variant first seen in the United Kingdom. The coronavirus could mutate enough to where the vaccine is not effective.

“That’s actually a good reason to get the vaccine early and to get it widespread because the quicker we get to herd immunity the less the risk of mutation,” Hess said.

When can I receive a vaccine?

There is not a specific timeline for the general public. Tri-County, Wadena County Public Health, local hospitals and retail pharmacies will work together to provide the vaccine when it is available.

What monoclonal antibody treatments are available for COVID-19?

Tri-County has a small supply of two monoclonal antibody treatments available, which people can contact their care team about. The monoclonal antibodies are used for people in the high risk categories who could develop severe COVID-19 complications. Antibodies are developed in the body as a way to fight infection. Monoclonal antibodies are made in labs and used for cancer autoimmune disease treatments, as Carlson said.

The treatment is to help limit severe complications and is important to give patients early after having symptoms, as Carlson explained.

What has Tri-County seen with long-haulers and post-COVID hospital admissions?

People who have symptoms that last for weeks or months, long-haulers, have been seen in staff and hospital patients. There isn’t a full understanding of how common these patients are, as Hess said.

After having COVID-19, “a lot” of people are also being admitted to the hospital for strokes, heart attacks, clots and pneumonia. The complications are “somewhat tied” to the person previously having COVID-19, as Hess explained.

What is the local COVID-19 update?

While “a lot” of case activity continues, the area has seen “great progress” in the number of positive COVID-19 cases since the peak in November, as Beiswenger said. The high number of cases in November across the state strained the medical system, including a limited number of beds for all patients.

The test positivity rate for tests completed at Tri-County is about 7% as of Jan. 12. The test positivity rate is the number of positive tests per tests taken.

An increase in cases is possible in the next 10 days following Christmas and New Year’s celebrations. The area did well with Thanksgiving and did not see an increase in cases, as Beiswenger said.

Both Hess and Beiswenger cautioned that communities are not “out of the woods.”

“COVID really picked up over the matter of about a month and it’s taken us almost two months to get back to where we started at the beginning of October and we’re still not quite there,” Hess said. “This pandemic has the potential to ramp up very quickly … and it dies off very slowly.”