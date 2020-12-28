Staff and residents at Lakewood Health System and Lakewood Care Center started to receive their first round of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 22.

A second dose for each person receiving the vaccine will be scheduled and given 21 days after the first, according to a Lakewood Health news release.

The Phase 1A of the vaccine distribution is intended for healthcare workers and residents in long-term care facilities. Lakewood has been working on the planning and coordination of the vaccine distribution for Lakewood staff and residents including prioritization and care of staff wanting to receive the vaccine.

It is unknown when the vaccine will be available to the public but Lakewood will continue to share information as it is available.