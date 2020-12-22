The first went to Dr. Rachel Redig who gave the thumbs up after getting the vaccine saying she didn't even feel it. Administering the vaccine was surgical RN Tara Erckenbrack, mayor-elect of Verndale.

Following Redig were Abbey Truh and Julie Stevens, both RNs at Tri-County Health Care. The trio were just the first of many health care workers who will receive the first round of vaccines this week. It's the first big step in what health care workers are calling the beginning of the end of the coronavirus.

The first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine to Wadena included 150 doses. Staff picked up the ultra-cold Pfizer vaccine from Essentia-St. Joseph Hospital in Brainerd. They have the ultra-cold freezers in Brainerd and once the vaccine is thawed in a refrigerator it remains stable for just five days, according to TCHC's pharmacy manager Mark Carlson. Carlson said TCHC planned to use that shipment up in two to three days.

See further instructions on proper use of the vaccine here: Covid Prep and Admin Guide by Michael Johnson on Scribd

"We have a great planning team that has come together on all fronts, which includes scheduling, transfer, transport, storage, preparation and administration," Carlson said.

The health care workers receiving the vaccines were happy to be a part of the moment, even "proud," according to registered nurse Abbey Truh. Truh started at TCHC about 10 months ago as the virus was starting to rear its ugly head.

"I'm actually really excited about it," Truh said of receiving the vaccine. "I want to protect myself, my family, my friends, my co-workers, my patients. You know historically, vaccines have been proven to work, they have eradicated diseases."

The moment was made possible thanks to impressive efforts of those involved in Operation Warp Speed, which had a goal of delivering 300 million doses of safe and effective vaccines with the initial doses available by January 2021. The goal is a part of a broader strategy to accelerate the development, manufacturing and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics, according to the United States Department of Health and Human Services. This project started just nine months ago in March and delivered what is considered a highly effective vaccine this month.

Truh shared how chaotic and stressful the work life has been since the pandemic began. She also knows it has been stressful for those living outside of the healthcare field and she can understand why there may be concerns about vaccination.

"It's scary, it's new, this isn't a world we're used to, so people are hesitant," Truh said. "But I think it's important to vaccinate. I think this is how we are going to see the end of this, and I think without a vaccine we would be in this for a very long time."

The vaccine contains a small piece of the SARS-CoV-2 virus's mRNA that instructs cells in the body to make the virus's distinctive "spike" protein. After a person receives this vaccine, their body produces copies of the spike protein, which does not cause disease, but triggers the immune system to learn to react defensively, producing an immune response against SARS-CoV-2, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Stevens reflected on her job and shared that the unknowns of the virus have made life stressful. She said she sees the vaccine arriving locally as a big relief. Stevens said vaccinating is a common part of the healthcare industry and while she isn't the one creating the vaccine, she still trusts it's effectiveness. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines tout a 95% efficacy among testing.

Redig said she has more apprehensions about not getting the vaccine after seeing the effects of the virus on her patients. She said a month ago, where locally we saw the largest peak in positive cases, was the "biggest challenge so far that I have had in my career." Not being able to do the basic procedures necessary because the hospitals were overrun was very eye opening for her.

As a member of the emergency department, Redig wants to send a clear message that she is in favor of the vaccine and that she wants to see an end to the virus spreading around the world. Redig is encouraged by the recent downturn in cases locally and looks to see cases continue to fall.

These women and everyone else will have to receive two doses of the vaccine for the most protection. Both Pfizer and Moderna have said their products are 95% effective after the second dose. The first dose provides about 52% protection from the effects of the virus. The emergency use authority for the Moderna vaccine states that available data shows that there is more benefit to receiving the vaccine then there is potential risk, which will soon allow millions of people over age 18 to receive a vaccine.

When might you get a vaccine?

Wadena County Public Health director Cindy Pederson believes the county may receive Moderna COVID vaccines this week or next week and would provide more details once those vaccines are on site. The general public is not at the forefront of vaccines as Minnesota Department of Health has established priority groups that area public health departments are following.

The initial vaccine supply will go to persons in group Phase 1A – first priority, which for public health includes community vaccinators, community testers and select emergency services personnel not covered through hospital systems. As vaccine amounts distributed increase, Public Health will move to Phase 1A – second priority (assisted living facilities/housing with services not already covered) and Phase 1A - third priority (additional health care workers and adult residents in intermediate care facilities).

“We have plans in place to vaccinate our assigned priority groups in Phase 1A and for future phases as additional vaccine is available,” Pederson said. “Wadena County Public Health has a long history of providing influenza vaccines to our citizens, and this experience and expertise will be valuable as we move forward with our COVID vaccination program. We encourage everyone to be patient as the vaccine becomes available for more people, and to continue to do those things to help protect yourself and others such as social distancing, mask wearing, getting tested and small safe gatherings.”

Otter Tail County announced Monday that the county is expecting shipment of both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines in “the coming weeks.” Those vaccines will be available to priority populations first and in a similar format as Wadena County Public Health has planned.